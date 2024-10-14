A 16-year-old boy has been shot and stabbed after an attack in Leeds police are treating as attempted murder.

Just after midnight on Sunday (Oc 13), West Yorkshire Police were called to Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, where they found a teenager seriously injured.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that included machete wounds to his leg and arm and injuries to his left arm that were consistent with a shotgun discharge, police reported.

The teenager’s injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation.

The victim is believed to have been attacked by a group of men near to where he was found.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“Although the injuries the victim has received are not life-threatening, this attack could easily have had fatal consequences and we are treating it as attempted murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

West Yorkshire Police added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pushcart crime reference 13240557245 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat