Teenager who collapsed into road near primary school fighting for life after being hit by car

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 08:50 GMT
A teenager who collapsed into the road near a primary school is fighting for her life after being hit by a car, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash in Greetland, near Halifax, on Thursday morning which resulted in a teenage pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at around 8:15am on Rochdale Road, close to West Vale Primary School.

A black Tesla Model Y car was travelling from Stainland Road up Rochdale Road towards Saddleworth Road when the female pedestrian collapsed into the road, resulting in the collision according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Greetland, near Halifax, this morning which resulted in a teenage pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries.

The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has video footage, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0297 of 21/11.

