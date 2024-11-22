Teenager who collapsed into road near primary school fighting for life after being hit by car
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash in Greetland, near Halifax, on Thursday morning which resulted in a teenage pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened at around 8:15am on Rochdale Road, close to West Vale Primary School.
A black Tesla Model Y car was travelling from Stainland Road up Rochdale Road towards Saddleworth Road when the female pedestrian collapsed into the road, resulting in the collision according to police.
The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has video footage, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0297 of 21/11.