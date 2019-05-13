Teenager who died after taking MDMA drug in Northallerton named by police

Have your say

A teenager who collapsed and died after taking MDMA has been named by police.

Leah Heyes, 15, collapsed in a car park on Saturday May 11.

Police were called to Applegarth car park in Northallerton (Photo: Google).

She sadly died in hospital.

Police believe the teen, from Northallerton, had taken the drug MDMA - also known as ecstasy or a "bomb" - prior to collapsing in the Applegarth car park.

Officers said they are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

One teenage boy, 17, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

However, officers have not ruled out making further arrests as the investigation continues.

In a statement, the police reiterated a warning to anyone who uses drugs of the potential consequences.

A spokesman added: "We urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the events on Saturday night, to come forward and speak to the police if they have not already done so.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Northallerton CID.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12190085105."