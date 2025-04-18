A teenager who launched a tirade of abuse at police officers and threw planks of wood at police dogs during a riot in Yorkshire has been sentenced in court.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen at the forefront of the riot which took place outside a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, 2024.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a youth court hearing on March 26 and sentenced on Wednesday (Apr 16).

South Yorkshire Police said the teen hit officers with planks of wood, stole a police shield, threw missiles at a police dog and also launched fireworks towards the police.

The force said many of his actions were captured on social media - believed to be his own account - and used this to help identify him in the wake of the disorder.

When questioned by officers he denied being at the disorder and refused to provide an alibi or details of his social media accounts.