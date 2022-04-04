One PCSO suffered a suspected broken nose and another had tissue damage to their cheek after an altercation as they tried to deal with teenagers that had been banned from a McDonald's last Friday evening.

The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15 were arrested.

This afternoon (Monday), North Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been released on conditional bail pending further enquires and are due to answer bail later this month.

Two PCSOs from Harrogate's Neighbourhood Policing Team attended McDonald's on Cambridge Street following reports that a group of teenagers had entered the restaurant and suffered injuries.

The group had already been banned and given a Dispersal Notice not to enter the area due to their anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening but refused to leave when asked and an altercation took place.

Det Con Amy Sharrad, who is leading on the investigation, said: “Thank you to everyone who has called in with information so far to support the investigation. We are aware of some footage circulating on social media of the incident, and would ask that those who have posted footage to contact us as soon as possible with any information."