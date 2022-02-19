Emergency services were called to Old Run Road at the junction of West Grange Fold at 10am this morning (Saturday 19).

The two men, both aged 19, had been on a motorbike when it collided with a stationary vehicle, a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Both men sustained serious injuries.

The crash happened on Old Run Road at the junction of West Grange Fold.

They are currently in hospital.

The driver’s condition is described as life threatening.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to get in touch, particularly those who may have Dash-cam footage.

Anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13220093488.