Teeside teen reported missing in Thailand is in custody 4,000 miles away in Georgia

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 07:34 BST
An 18-year-old teen from Teeside has been arrested in Georgia on drug offences after being reported missing in Thailand.

The teen was reported missing in Thailand by her family.

However, in a statement by Cleveland Police, the force confirmed they had received confirmation from officials in Georgia that the woman – from Billingham - had been arrested in the country on drug offences.

She remains in their custody, police said.

The full statement from Cleveland Police said: “We have this afternoon had confirmation from the authorities in Georgia that an 18-year-old woman from Billingham has been arrested there on suspicion of drugs offences and that she remains in their custody.”

