The Jack Russell terrier pup, aged about three to four months-old, was found tied to a fence inside St Thomas More Voluntary Catholic Academy in St Thomas Road, Hull, at 10am on Sunday (June 26) by a member of the public who then called the RSPCA

The finder, who had gone into the school grounds to mow the grass, wrapped the terrified dog in a blanket and gave her some food until Inspector Hannah Williams arrived at the scene.

Hannah said: “When I got there the pup was safely in a blanket and she looked lifeless. She was so tired after her ordeal and even when I went to touch her she didn’t move. She must have just been so exhausted and once she felt safe she fell into such a deep sleep.”

The terrified puppy had been tied to a metal fence

The dog - named Daisy by rescuers - is now doing well in the care of the RSPCA Hull and East Riding branch where she will be rehabilitated and will be moved into a foster home.

Hannah said whoever abandoned Daisy had climbed over a high fence to get into the school premises. They then tied her to the fence using an unusual red restraint.

She said: “I suspect she was dumped during the hours of darkness and it was lucky she was found when she was or she could have easily perished.

Daisy is now doing well in the care of the RSPCA

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area or who knows the person responsible.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have bought puppies like this recently in this area as it may be the siblings of this dog and they may be able to provide me with some information.