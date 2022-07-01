Police investigating after two pythons are found in a bin in Yorkshire and a third snake is caught nearby

They were called after the reptiles were spotted by members of the public in the Falsgrave area.

North Yorkshire Police said: "On Wednesday, two large royal pythons were found inside a public litter bin, and on Thursday, a third royal python was found in a grassy area nearby.

"All three appeared to be in good health, and are now being cared for by a reptile expert.

"North Yorkshire Police are working alongside the RSPCA, and would like to speak to anyone who may know the snakes’ owner, or the circumstances leading up to them being left."

PC Graham Bilton, North Yorkshire Police's wildlife crime officer for the Scarborough area, said: “It is very concerning that three large non-native snakes appear to have been abandoned with no consideration for their welfare. I’d like to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries.”

"Please contact [email protected], or phone 101 and select option 2. Quote reference number 12220112322 when passing information.

