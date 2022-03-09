Street cleaners shocked to find ten foot python dead on town centre street

The snake was found among a number of bin bags discarded by a hedge at the corner of Thorold Street and Park Street.

The team believe the snake to be an albino Burmese python - among the largest snakes in the world - and estimate it to be at least ten feet long.

This isn’t the first-time Grimsby street cleaners have found a snake. In 2020 they uncovered a six-foot long snake on Newmarket Street.

John Munson, deputy street cleansing manager, said: “Our job is full of surprises, but this was a total shock for our team.

“You don’t turn up for work on a Monday morning expecting to find a massive snake dumped behind a hedge.

“None of us have plucked up the courage to fully unravel it, but it looks huge and weighs a fair bit.”

It is not known how long the snake had been there, but it is most likely a household pet that has died and been dumped.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: “We’re keen to speak to the snake’s owner so we can find out more about how it came to be fly-tipped in Grimsby.

“Someone must know where it came from. We all have a legal obligation, or duty of care, to make sure our waste is disposed of correctly.