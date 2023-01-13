Terror suspect from Yorkshire who ‘praised Guy Fawkes’ found dead in custody

A suspected terrorist who allegedly “praised Guy Fawkes” for his attempt to blow up Parliament was found hanged in prison two days after appearing in court, it has emerged.

FW Pomeroy's Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London PA

Benjamin Hyland, 29, from Yeadon in Leeds, had been charged with a string of terror offences including trying to make a 3D-printed gun.

He had been remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

On December 11, he was found hanged and on Friday charges against him were formally discontinued during a brief hearing at the Old Bailey.

It had been alleged that Hyland, a leader of the English Republican Army, posted on social media advocating the use of violence and weapons against the Government.

He was also accused of attempting to manufacture a submachine gun by 3D printing its parts, a court heard.

Prosecutor Emma Harraway had told the court: “This is a defendant who has the knowledge to build weapons and firearms and to make explosive devices.

“The indications are that he was gathering information and material to advance his terrorist ideology of seeking to defeat the Government. He sees it is an oppressive system of governing the country.

“He has a terrorist ideology. It appears at this stage of the investigation he is the leader of a terrorist group that is not defined by the Government and is known as the English Republican Army.

“He has praised Guy Fawkes for his use of gunpowder.”