Terry Street, Hull: Police name man who died after house fire in Yorkshire as investigation continues
Anthony Ibbitson fought for his life for two days after he was rescued from the burning building in Terry Street, in Hull, on November 29. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries, but sadly died on December 1.
Detectives launched a murder inquiry and earlier this week released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team, who said: “Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family at this very difficult time. Investigations are ongoing following the release of CCTV footage on Monday 4 December and a team of detectives continue to conduct extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, reviewing further CCTV, and scene enquiries.”
“I would like to reiterate that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and I would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak to officers patrolling the area. I am still particularly keen to hear from anybody who has a dashcam and drove over the junction of Ferensway, Springbank and Freetown Way in Hull, between 7.25pm and 7.35pm on Wednesday 29 November.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or through the force’s major incident portal here.
