A woman who was the victm of an indecent assault has praised the officer who helped jail her attacker - calling him ‘the best advert for a good copper’.

Paul Evans was jailed for nine years - plus another year on extended licence - after he was found guilty of indecent assault at a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Police launched an investigation after his victim reported the incident - which happened between 1989 and 1990 - to the police in March 2021.

Evans befriending the victim and invited her to a party at his home in Middlesbrough - but when she arrived there was no one else there. Evans, now 56, told her more people would arrive later but plied his victim with alcohol before forcing himself on her.

Evans was sentenced on April 1 at Teesside Crown Court, and his victim has since praised Detective Constable John Smith from Cleveland Police who helped secure the conviction.

She said: “He has been professional, and also human. He is the best advertisement for a ‘good copper’. It’s been really hard for me but, I’ve never felt alone, belittled or unbelieved.

“I just wish I could show more gratitude because this case wouldn’t have got to court without his hard work. I can’t thank him enough for believing me, treating me like a person and conducting a proper investigation.”

Paul Evans was jailed for the attack which took place between 1989 and 1990 | Cleveland Police

DC Smith said: “Evans’ cruel lies forced the victim to give evidence in court and relive such a traumatic event in her life. Thanks to her evidence however, Evans was found guilty.

“I’d like to commend the victim for her courage and her unwavering support throughout this whole process. It was extremely brave for her to report the incident to us and then follow it through the court process.