Not only did Wayne Bell, 37, post an image on a Russian social media site showing a man being hung by a rope with a Star of David on his forehead, but he also described Jewish people as "destructive and vile".'Bell, of Mount Walk, Castleford, was also behind hate-filled graffiti.'13 videos were found on Bell's mobile phone and featured an unseen man - believed to be Bell - directing others who were daubing anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas and references to the Holocaust.'He was jailed for four years and three months.

The faces of evil: Terrorists who plotted to bring carnage to Yorkshire's streets

Their crimes could have brought devastation and carnage to the streets of Yorkshire.

Here we take a look at the evil terrorists now behind bars thanks to counter terrorism police across Yorkshire.

Jack Coulson, 19, made a pipe bomb in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom.'Coulson, of Mexborough, also downloaded The Big Book of Mischief to his phone after allegedly boasting about wanting to kill a female MP following MP Jo Cox's death.'He was sentenced to four years and eight months.

1. Jack Coulson

School boys Thomas Wylie and Alex Bolland plotted to gun down innocent classmates in a replica version of the 1999 Columbine massacre.'Wylie was given a 12-year custodial sentence, while Bolland was given 10 years.

2. Thomas Wylie

School boys Thomas Wylie and Alex Bolland plotted to gun down innocent classmates in a replica version of the 1999 Columbine massacre.'Wylie was given a 12-year custodial sentence, while Bolland was given 10 years.

3. Alex Bolland

Abdurahman Kaabar (pictured) and Badroddin Kazkaz, both from Sheffield sent money to Syria to fund terrorism. 'Kaabar also told a friend he had "close family links" to Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.'The pair transferred money to Kaabar's brother after he left the UK to "engage in violent Jihadi activity".'Kaabar was jailed for eight years.

4. Abdurahman Kaabar

