The faces of evil: Terrorists who plotted to bring carnage to Yorkshire's streets
Their crimes could have brought devastation and carnage to the streets of Yorkshire.
Here we take a look at the evil terrorists now behind bars thanks to counter terrorism police across Yorkshire.
1. Jack Coulson
Jack Coulson, 19, made a pipe bomb in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom.'Coulson, of Mexborough, also downloaded The Big Book of Mischief to his phone after allegedly boasting about wanting to kill a female MP following MP Jo Cox's death.'He was sentenced to four years and eight months.
School boys Thomas Wylie and Alex Bolland plotted to gun down innocent classmates in a replica version of the 1999 Columbine massacre.'Wylie was given a 12-year custodial sentence, while Bolland was given 10 years.
Abdurahman Kaabar (pictured) and Badroddin Kazkaz, both from Sheffield sent money to Syria to fund terrorism. 'Kaabar also told a friend he had "close family links" to Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.'The pair transferred money to Kaabar's brother after he left the UK to "engage in violent Jihadi activity".'Kaabar was jailed for eight years.