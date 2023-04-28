A gang who were the masterminds behind the largest drug prison network ever uncovered in the UK are set to be sentenced later this year after a painstaking police investigation.

A 19-week trial ended earlier this week which led to almost 20 people being convicted for their roles in the drugs conspiracy, which saw cannabis, tobacco, anabolic steroids, vials of liquid, MDMA, spice, knives, phones and chargers all smuggled into HMP Lindholme near Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police uncovered the network when a mental health nurse at the prison was arrested and found with a haul of drugs and mobile phones in her belongings. It was thought the drugs would have been worth around £1m inside the prison.

A four-year investigation began and the total street value of the drugs found by the probe was thought to be £1m. However, the value of the drugs inside the prison are much more than on the street, while banned items such as mobile phones, chargers and knives are also highly valuable behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, who heads up South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Yesterday marked the culmination of a four-year investigation into one of the most significant and complex prison conspiracies in the country, unravelling a network of criminals both in and out of the prison system working to smuggle dangerous and illegal substances into custody for money.”

They are set to be sentenced later this year. These are the faces of those involved.

Amy Hatfield, 37, of HMP Newhall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, two counts of conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs and knives), conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones), and money laundering.

Paul Whittingham, 58-year-old, of Halifax Road, Bradford, found guilty of money laundering. The jury found Whittingham not guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Joseph Whittingham, 34, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, two counts of conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs and knives), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Jordan Needham, 30, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).