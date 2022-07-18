Abdullah died after being hit by a Nissan Note car on Back Camberley Street, Beeston on July 7.

Family members issued a heart-rending tribute to the boy, saying he was "adventurous, curious and inquisitive" and "made everyone around him feel loved."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tribute in full read: "Abdullah was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and a friend to the whole community.

Abdullah Ebrahim died after being hit by a Nissan Note car on Back Camberley Street, Beeston on July 7.

"The five years he was with us were full of warmth, laughter and happiness.

"He made everyone around him feel loved and always brought a smile to their faces.

"All those who Abdullah met had their hearts undoubtedly touched by his loving and sincere personality.

"He was an adventurous boy who looked at the world around him with a curious and inquisitive mind. His ability to care for those around him and the relationships he built were unparalleled.

"Abdullah was the heart of our family and the centre of all that we are. Losing him in this tragic way has been incredibly difficult for our family and the wider community to comprehend and come to terms with.

"Thank you to all those who have reached out and sent their heartfelt condolences. The sheer amount of support we have received only reinforces just how special Abdullah was to everyone."

The driver of the Nissan Note is on police bail following being arrested on suspiscion of causing death by dangerous driving.