Daniel Harrison, 34, will appear at York Magistrates Court to answer to five counts under the Fraud Act.

It is alleged that Harrison, of Acomb, was occupying the position of night manager at The Grand in York when he committed the offences in 2022.

The charges are that he abused his position to make a financial gain totalling £3,818 while under the expectation that he would safeguard the hotel’s interests.

The Grand's building is the former North Eastern Railway headquarters in York

He has not yet entered a plea but if convicted, the maximum penalty is a 12-month prison sentence or unlimited fine.

The Grand is York’s only five-star hotel, and also has a cookery school and restaurants. The Grade II-listed building dates back to 1906, when it opened as the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway.