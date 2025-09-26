Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving son, father and brother’ who died after being hit by a car in Yorkshire.

Anthony Shephard died after he was hit by an Ausi A3 while walking along Harbough Hill Road in Barnsley on September 19.

Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, 40-year-old Anthony died at the scene of the incident.

In a statement released via South Yorkshire Police, Anthony’s family said: “Anthony has been taken away from us in the most tragic of circumstances.

“We have lost a loving son, dad to three children, brother, nephew, cousin and uncle. He will be very sadly missed.

“We would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their support and thank the people who tried to help Anthony at the scene.

“We as a family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Anthony Shephard | SYP

Two people - a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man - have been released on bail after they were both arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family, and they continue to be supported by officers.

“We are grateful to those who have already assisted us with our investigation and into finding the car that collided with Anthony.

“If you are yet to speak to us, and have information that you believe can assist, please get in touch.”