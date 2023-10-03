A couple who sold alcohol without a licence from the Yorkshire Dales village pub they lease have withdrawn an appeal against their criminal convictions.

The case involving Douglas and Shanti Traynor at The Punch Bowl, in Low Bentham near Skipton, has been going on since the summer of 2022, when Craven Council obtained a closure order for the pub after they were caught selling alcohol without a valid premises licence.

The couple and their adult son remained in the property to run a campsite and food service, despite the building’s owner, Mark Dew, starting eviction proceedings against them in the civil courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 2023, the pair, aged 72 and 52, were found guilty of offences under the Licensing Act at Harrogate Magistrates Court following a trial in which they represented themselves.

The Punch Bowl, Low Bentham

They denied three charges relating to the unauthorised sale of alcohol, and accused both the council and the court of losing important documents that could prove their innocence.

The court was told that council licensing officers had been investigating the Traynors since 2020, as The Punch Bowl’s alcohol licence had not been transferred to them when they took on the lease and a Designated Premises Supervisor had not been appointed. Neither had completed DPS training. Applications they made were deemed invalid and they did not have the consent of Mr Dew to take over the licence.

After the licence had been revoked, a ‘test purchase’ was carried out by the council and alcohol was sold to officers. A large amount of liquor was confiscated by police and the closure order was granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were fined £632, but did not accept their convictions and immediately told the bench that they would challenge the ruling, despite being warned that they could incur significant costs if the court’s decision was upheld.

Their appeal was due to be heard at Bradford Crown Court on October 3, but the court confirmed that their application was withdrawn and the case considered closed.