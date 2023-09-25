The Ridings and Trinity Walk: Shopping centre security staff given forensic marking spray
The security staff at the Ridings and Trinity Walk have been trained in using Smart TAG, which is a forensic marking spray which tags objects or individuals with a unique forensic code which can be used by the police to identify items or suspects involved in criminality.
This latest initiative, funded by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), comes after PCSOs in Wakefield District were given authorisation last year to use forensic marking spray, which was a first in the UK.
Inspector Paul Fraser said the force hope “by demonstrating how closely we are working together that it will make people think twice about committing crimes against businesses in the city”.
“Where instances do occur and security staff use the forensic marking spray, any individuals or objects sprayed will be marked with a unique code which assists us in investigating crimes and returning stolen property”, he concluded.
Director of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), Det Ch Supt Lee Berry said: “We have continued to fund the use of forensic marking sprays in the Wakefield District, as we know just how effective they are in influencing behaviours and preventing situations from escalating.
“The retail sector is crucial to our local economies, and it is vital that staff and visitors remain protected, particularly from any potential of serious violence.
“Using the very latest technologies in partnership ensures that our vibrant cities can flourish and remain safe for all.”
Lynette Howgate, Centre Manager of Trinity Walk, said: “For us, this is about ensuring we continue to keep Trinity Walk a safe, family-friendly shopping centre. Thanks to the police, this spray is another deterrent at our disposal as we continue to make it clear that Trinity Walk – and other key retail venues – will not accept anti-social behaviour and shop lifting.
“It’s a national problem, but we don’t have to put up with it so we want to send a message that we are all working together to make things better. Smart TAG will help with arrests, convictions and truly shows there will be consequences to crime.”