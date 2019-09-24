The staggering number of students using their bank accounts illegally for money muling

Nearly 6000 students illegally used their bank accounts for money muling in 2018, new statistics can today reveal.

A total of 5,819 young people aged 14 to 18 used their accounts for the criminal offence - a rise of 20 per cent from 2017 where there were 4,849.

The figures, released fraud prevention service by Cifas, also show a 73 per cent rise from 2016 when the number stood at 3,360.

Humberside Police is raising awareness among students to watch out for criminals trying to recruit them into becoming money mules, which is when people allow others to access their bank accounts in exchange for a cut of the criminal funds placed there.

Read more: Fraudsters target Yorkshire's most vulnerable to steal a staggering £30m in just six months

Nationally there has been an increase in cases where young people, low on cash, are being asked to receive and send money through their own bank accounts, sometimes enticing them by allowing them to keep some of the money for themselves.

Detective Sergeant Ben Robinson, from Humberside Police, said “Criminals rely on money mules to launder the profits of their criminal activity. Usually the mules will be completely unaware of where the money comes from, they can be approached online, including via social media sites, or in person. Sometimes they may be persuaded by friends or peers who are doing it themselves.

Read more: The 10 scams people in Yorkshire need to be aware of

“It’s really important that young people are aware of the consequences of agreeing to take part in these types of schemes, if you are caught your bank accounts can be closed, you may end up having problems getting a loan or mortgage, mobile phone contracts and future job prospects can be put into jeopardy if you get a criminal record.

“I would also ask parents, guardians and carers to be aware of this type of fraud and if they have any concerns to contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”