The stunning photos that show the devastating aftermath of the Ilkley Moor wildfires

Two wildfires on the hottest day of the year have left Ilkley Moor looking like a scene from an Australian bush fire.

The fires have now been extinguished and three men aged 19, 23 and 24 have been arrested in connection with the smaller fire, which began on Saturday near the Dick Hudson pub in Bingley. A larger fire later took hold on Saturday afternoon near Hanging Stone Road and blazed until Sunday. Around 70 firefighters were called to the moor and water was dropped from helicopters to combat the flames. The moorland has been described as 'tinder dry' following the Easter heatwave.

The blaze at its height

A firefighter at work on charred moorland

Two separate fires broke out on Saturday

A rainbow is created by hose jets

70 firefighters were called to the scene

Helicopters were brought in to fight the blaze

Acres of moorland were left charred after the fire