Thief jailed after throwing patio slab into Yorkshire bar and stealing spirits and a mobile phone

A thief who smashed his way into two Yorkshire businesses – including by throwing a patio slab into one – has been jailed.

John Stoakes caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to two businesses in Doncaster in recent weeks but was identified after he left a spot on blood on a table after one of his break-ins.

The 26-year-old first broke into a business centre on November 13 and stole two laptops worth £900 in total and a £100 mobile phone. He broke several doors, which will cost £700 each to repair, to get into the premises, but left a spot of his blood on a table which allowed police to identify him.

On December 1, he threw a patio slap into a bar in the city and then stole three bottles of spirits and a mobile phone worth £500. He was arrested hours later and charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary in relation to another offence at a clothing shop on November 30.

Stoakes, of no fixed abode, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Dec 4) and was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to all three offences.

Detective Constable Danielle Green, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Stoakes' offending was completely reckless and caused a lot of damage that has proved costly to business owners. It is the last thing they need to be dealing with during a cost of living crisis and just before Christmas, and that is why we are doing all we can to identify and prosecute thieves like Stoakes.

"Burglaries like these cause extensive damage and result in valuable items being taken; and sometimes, these kinds of burglaries can put local hard-working firms out of business.

