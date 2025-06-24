A thief who stole more than £124,000 of jewellery from her employer was detained at Heathrow Airport on her return from a holiday “thinking she had deceived everybody”.

Lucy Roberts, 39, stole in excess of £100,000 worth of diamonds, silver, gold and bespoke jewellery pieces from the luxury jewellery shop she managed in Beverley.

Entrusted as the manager of the luxury jewellery store, staff became suspicious of Roberts when she began to take jewellery home with her.

When questioned, she would tell them not to worry, she was conducting work at home and sorting stock for the workshop, Grimsby Crown Court heard.

However after a year managing the store, Roberts went on to hand her notice in before heading off on a cruise.

She sent selfies to her former colleagues wearing luxury jewellery, jewellery which staff still working at the store knew she hadn’t purchased.

The area manager was informed and police contacted with investigations finding that Roberts had made several fraudulent return transactions as well as falsifying stock takes.

A search was conducted of her bedroom with thousands of pounds worth of jewellery strewn around in boxes beneath the bed and in cupboards were found.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was detained by officers at Heathrow Airport having returned from her cruise wearing a substantial amount of stolen jewellery.

She was subsequently searched by officers who discovered more jewellery from the store which she had not purchased in her suitcase.

As a part of the investigation detectives reviewed officers body worn footage of Roberts as she was escorted through Heathrow Airport identifying as she made her way through, she had been removing jewellery in an attempt to dispose of it.

When interviewed by officers Roberts denied the allegations advising she had borrowed some of the jewellery from one of her now ex colleagues at the store who must have planted the rest of jewellery in her suitcase however, she had no explanation for why her own jewellery was mixed with the stolen items.

She was summonsed to appear at Grimsby Crown Court having been charged with theft by an employee were she entered a guilty plea.

Roberts, of Mill Road, Swanland, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Krista Wilkinson said: “Roberts was an entrusted member of shop responsible for managing the store and whilst working at the jewellers over the course of year stole an estimated £124, 675 worth of jewellery and cash.

“From her bedroom 269 items worth a total value of £107, 965 were recovered and when arrested at the airport, Roberts was wearing approximately £1015 of stolen items, as well 22 items £13,880 worth of jewellery was located in her suitcase.

“Without a care in the world, dripping in diamonds, thinking she had deceived everybody, Roberts arrogantly posed on social media and sent pictures boasting to her ex-colleagues about the great time she was having on holiday, not thinking they would realise what she had been doing.

“From the photos she sent colleagues you could clearly see the high value and unique pieces that she was wearing which she had not purchased whilst working for the store.

“Whilst the company may sell luxury products, they are still business who rely on customers and sales to be able to continue to operate and contribute to the community.

“I am pleased she is now behind bars and I hope it will give her ample time to think about the crime she committed and how it has impacted not only the company, but the colleagues who considered her a friend and who were betrayed by her in such a trusted role."

Speaking on court conclusion, the company said: "We're pleased to finally have closure on the matter after several years.