Thieves manage to steal nine-tonne digger from roadworks on A172 near Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire Police said: "It happened at the roadworks on the A172 close to Great Ayton between 11pm and midnight on 6 June.

"It appears the digger was moved from the roadworks to a nearby location and then believed to have been loaded on to another vehicle.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The stolen digger

"If you have seen any suspicious activity in this area or noticed the digger in another location please contact police.

"Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could assist the investigation.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alex Roche.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.