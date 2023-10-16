Thieves raid Calderdale village scout group's HQ and escape with £5,000-worth of property

The HQ of Lightcliffe Scouts, on Coach Road in Lightcliffe, was attacked on Friday night, with the culprits damaging large containers.

The property they took included a large Billy Goat lawnmower which volunteers use to cut the grass on the camping and activity fields.

One of the group’s volunteers, Anthony Dickinson, has launched a fundraising appeal in the hope of collecting enough to replace what was taken and repair the damage caused.

The break-in happened on Friday night

On the page, he said: “We require your support to replace the items which were stolen and to repair the damage caused to the property to enable us to continue to provide our services to young people within our community.

Whether it’s £10 or £100, any amount that you are willing to donate will be gratefully appreciated."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/replacement-of-stolen-items-building-repairs