Third body linked to 'unexplained' deaths in Yorkshire as families pay tribute

A third body has been linked to unexplained deaths in Yorkshire – as family members pay tribute to those who have died.

Cleveland Police said earlier in the week two women had been found dead in separate properties in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough in the space of two days. A woman, now named as Stephanie Alderson, aged 35, was found dead at a home in Ajax Way on Monday (Sep 18) after by police officers responding to concerns for an occupant of the address.

The following day, a woman’s body was found at a property on South Court in the same area. The woman, who was 38, has now been named as Kathleen Broomfield.

Cleveland Police said it was treating both the deaths as unexplained. However, it has now linked a third death, that of 41-year-old Kevin Conway, who was found dead in a property on Ajax Way earlier this year on July 15.

(l-r) Stephanie Alderson, Kevin Conway and Kathleen Broomfield

Kevin’s sister Claire, on behalf of the family, said: “Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing.”

Stephanie’s mother, Glennis, said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed.” And Kathleen’s brother, Paul Bloomfield said: “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts.”

A 43-year-old woman, who was arrested previously in relation to the death in July, has been re-arrested in connection to that death as well as the two recent deaths on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Three others, two men aged 47 and a 39-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.