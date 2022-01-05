Third person arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Yorkshire

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham is the latest person to be arrested after a man’s body was found on Doncaster Road in Rotherham during the early hours of Saturday, January 1.

South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday afternoon that he remained in police custody.

A 26-year-old man and a woman, aged 20, had been arrested in London on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder. They have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead on Doncaster Road in Rotherham on New Year's Day

Police attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at around 1.20am on New Year’s Day. They were also called to reports of public disorder on Badsley Moor Lane that morning.

Formal identification of the man who was found dead is yet to take place.

A large area of Doncaster Road was cordoned off following the incident, with Badsley Moor Lane also closed near the junction with Victoria Avenue.