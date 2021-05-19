Third springer spaniel gundog stolen from East Yorkshire farm is found in Kent three months later

Keedi is back home

Trained gundogs Robbie, Jazz and Keedy were taken from Keith and Liz Fetches' farm off Main Street in Thornholme, between Driffield and Bridlington, during an overnight raid in February.

The thieves had to pass the window of the bedroom where the couple were sleeping to reach the secure kennel enclosure.

A fourth dog was left behind and it is believed he may have been too nervous to risk taking.

Robbie and Jazz were found soon after after being dumped in Wigan and Preston and identified via their microchips, but two-year-old Keedy, the youngest, remained missing.

Now Humberside Police have confirmed that Keedy, who was originally thought to have been in the Lancashire area, has been handed in to a vet in Canterbury, Kent this week.

An advert for Keedy had also been uploaded onto a pet sales website but was later deleted.

All three dogs have now been returned to their owners unharmed.

Robbie, who is partially deaf and only has one eye, was handed in to a veterinary surgery in Wigan and Jazz was found on a street in Preston by a man who had seen a Facebook appeal and contacted family friend Jo Milnes.

Jo said: "DogLost alerted me that an advert for a spaniel was online in Kent, but the ad was removed after a few hours. Both myself and Humberside Police posted on social media in that area yesterday and this morning. Late morning a vet phoned Keith to say Keedy had been handed in to them. The man had supposedly bought him this morning and took him to the vets to get him checked.