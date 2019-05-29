This dangerous Yorkshire prison officer raped six women he met on online dating sites and nights out

A former prison officer raped six women he met on online dating sites, nights out and who he was introduced to through friends.

Mark Scott was today found guilty of nine counts of rape and one attempted rape on the six women, following a seven week trial.

Scott, 34, carried out his attacks on women who he was supposedly in relationships with, who he had met on dating sites, on nights out and who he had been introduced to through friends.

A senior police detective claimed it was "only a matter of time before he killed someone".

Scott, of Daville Close, Hull, tried to get away with his crimes by claiming the sexual activity was consensual.

Detective Sergeant Anneliese Tomlinson from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “This a significant result today which reflects the seriousness of this dangerous man’s crimes.

“It is very obvious to me that Mark Scott dislikes women, and I really believe he is a serious danger to women. Because of the way he acted and the offences he committed, I feel it was only a matter of time before he killed someone.

“His use of force and aggression against these women verged on the perverted and the extreme. He would not stop to get what he wanted.

"He tried to get away with his crimes by claiming that sexual activity was consensual which in each case was blatantly untrue.

“He took his chances, forced himself on the women he was with and thought he could get away it. But he hasn’t.

“I do not want to describe the women who reported Mark Scott as ‘victims’, in fact I want to say how much I admire them for their bravery and for stepping forward.

"A major motivating factor in coming forward and giving evidence was to protect other women from suffering the same abuse at his hands and to potentially save someone’s life.

"I believe they have done exactly that and I hold them in the highest esteem for the strength and courage they have shown.

“The publicity and the details given in this case has already prompted one woman to come forward and give an account of what happened to her.

“My hope is other women will do the same to prevent predators like Mark Scott from carrying out similar sex attacks."

Scott will be sentenced next month.