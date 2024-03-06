Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham – who killed 19-year-old Lewis Tuson - has been sentenced to 9 years and 4 months in prison.

He appeared at court on Monday, 4 March, and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday January 30, Johnsen had visited a local pub where he drank in excess of eight pints of beer over the course of eight hours before staggering to his van and getting behind the wheel, the court heard.

Daniel Johnsen, 34, of Ashtree Close, Immingham (pictured below) appeared at court on Monday, 4 March, and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

At around 8.50pm officers were called to the B1210 Habrough Road, Immingham between the junctions of Brocklesby Avenue and Calder Close following reports of a crash.Officers attended and discovered that Johnsen had mounted the pavement in his van and collided with Mr Tuson, who at the time was walking his girlfriend to the nearby bus stop.

Lewis was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment however died from his injuries the following day, Wednesday January 31.

Speaking of their heartbreak Lewis’s mother, Gemma Tasker, said: “He was my absolute everything, my only son and my best friend. We did everything together and now my wingman has gone. Nothing that happens in court will ever replace Lewis and no sentence will ever really be justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnsen also pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol in relation to this incident, as well as driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol in relation to an incident three days prior.

Speaking of their heartbreak Lewis’s mother, Gemma Tasker said: “He was my absolute everything, my only son and my best friend. We did everything together and now my wingman has gone. Nothing that happens in court will ever replace Lewis and no sentence will ever really be justice.”

Johnsen was also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis in connection with an incident that occurred in December 2022. He was sentenced for all the offences.

Senior Investigating Officer Inspector John Rickells said: “This is a truly sad case where a young man has needlessly lost his life. Lewis was walking to meet his girlfriend from a nearby bus stop when a van being driven by a drunk Daniel Johnsen mounted the footpath and struck him from behind, causing his fatal injuries.

“Although Johnsen did not go out that day intending this kill Lewis, he consumed excessive alcohol, to the point that he could barely walk in a straight line, before making the most selfish decision possible - to get behind the wheel of his van knowing he was drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision cost Lewis his life and caused immeasurable loss and pain to Lewis’s family, who our thoughts remain with at this traumatic time.