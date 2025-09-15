A two-year-old girl has died in Yorkshire, police said.

Officers were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby at around 4.20pm on Saturday September 13 following concerns for the welfare of a two-year-old child.

The child was taken to hospital where she died, Cleveland Police said.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.

Thornaby: Two-year-old girl dies in Yorkshire as 25-year-old and 21-year-old arrested Photo credit John Devlin

A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the child’s death and they are being questioned.

Enquiries are ongoing.