Thornaby: Two-year-old girl dies in Yorkshire as 25-year-old and 21-year-old arrested
Officers were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby at around 4.20pm on Saturday September 13 following concerns for the welfare of a two-year-old child.
The child was taken to hospital where she died, Cleveland Police said.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.
A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the child’s death and they are being questioned.
Enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the child during this very difficult time.”