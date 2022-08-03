Thornton-le-Dale incident: North Yorkshire Police pursue stolen car to village as driver escapes

UPDATED AT 8PM: North Yorkshire Police said: "There has been a large police presence in Thornton-le-Dale this afternoon to search for the driver of a car that was reported stolen.

"The vehicle was detected entering Ryedale at around 12.30pm. It had been reported stolen from an area outside North Yorkshire.

"Following a police pursuit that ended in the village, the driver made off.

Thornton-le-Dale

"Police have continued to search the area this afternoon and the driver remains outstanding."

North Yorkshire Police have not specified what the incident is, but have released a brief statement: "We have a number of officers deployed to an ongoing incident in Thornton-le-Dale, there is no need for residents and visitors to be concerned but we ask the public to remain alert to any suspicious persons or behaviour and phone us if they see anything out of the ordinary. Further updates will follow as we are able to."