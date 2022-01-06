A woman's body was found at the property, called The Grove, on High Street at around midday on Wednesday.

Police have now opened a murder investigation and a man has been arrested.

The woman has not yet been named.

Forensic analysis is still being undertaken at the scene

Floral tributes were left at the property today.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox from North Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to establish the circumstances which led to the death of a local woman on Wednesday January 5. I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Police guard the property in Thorton-le-Dale, near Pickering

"Further details will be released when possible.You will see an increased policing presence in the local area. Please do feel free to speak to our officers if you have any concerns.

"If any member of the public has information which could assist our investigation, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference: 12220002314."