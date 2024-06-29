Thorpe Lane, Leeds: Two men arrested after woman, 35, killed in hit-and-run
Two men have been arrested after a woman died in a hit-and-run in Leeds.
A 35-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a blue Volkswagen Golf in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday, June 28.
The driver had not stopped at the scene.
The vehicle, which police believe to be the one involved in the crash, was found abandoned this morning.
A 29-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers have also arrested 31-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.