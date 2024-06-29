Thorpe Lane, Leeds: Woman killed in hit and run in Yorkshire as police hunt Volkswagen Golf driver
It happened at about 9.38pm on Friday, June 29 when a woman was hit by a blue Volkswagen Golf R on Thorpe Lane in Middleton, Leeds.
The driver, who had been travelling in the direction of Robin Hood, did not stop.
The woman, aged 35, was pronounced dead.
West Yorkshire Police are trying to trace the driver.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the driver and are appealing for witnesses and information.
They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Golf being driven in the area prior and after it fled the scene, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
The car was damaged in the incident and officers are appealing for any information that could assist in locating it.
Officers are appealing directly to the driver or any occupants of the Golf to come forward voluntarily.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them via 101 quoting reference 13240349541.