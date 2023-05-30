The force said: “Police were called to Thorpe Willoughby at around 10.26am on 30 May to a report of a large, aggressive dog that was biting its owner.
"The dog was eventually contained in a high fenced area of a local park and the park was evacuated.
"Officers contacted a number of animal experts including veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife park to request assistance with bringing the dog safely under control.
"The dog, described as an American bulldog and weighing around 50 kilogrammes, was eventually sedated by a vet and safely moved to a kennel.
"No-one, other than the owner of the dog, was injured during the incident. Their injuries are described as bite marks. Officers have thanked everyone who assisted in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.”