North Yorkshire Police have had to evacuate a village recreation ground near Selby after a dog attacked its owner.

The force said: “Police were called to Thorpe Willoughby at around 10.26am on 30 May to a report of a large, aggressive dog that was biting its owner.

"The dog was eventually contained in a high fenced area of a local park and the park was evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers contacted a number of animal experts including veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife park to request assistance with bringing the dog safely under control.

The incident happened in Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby

"The dog, described as an American bulldog and weighing around 50 kilogrammes, was eventually sedated by a vet and safely moved to a kennel.