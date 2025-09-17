Thousands of pounds worth of damage after arson attack at Yorkshire farm

Police are appealing for information after arsonists caused thousands of pounds worth of damage on a Yorkshire farm.

The fire broke out between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday (Sep 15) at Depedale Farm in Loftus. No one was hurt in the incident.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene and remained at the farm until Tuesday afternoon in order to ensure the fire had been fully extinguished.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The fire happened between 5:30pm and 6pm on Monday September 15, at Deepdale Farm, resulting in extensive damage caused, believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“Neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out enquiries and reassurance patrols in the area.

“Officers are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anyone in the area of the farm around this time, to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 177214.”