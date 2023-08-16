Thousands of pounds have been raised for the funeral of a man who died after he was stabbed in Barnsley town centre.

Daniel Varadi, who also went by the name Daniel Micska, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest at a house in Newton Street on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old’s partner Virginia Seres has raised more than £2,000 since his death on a gofundme page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the money will help cover the cost of transporting his body back to his homeland of Hungary and pay for the funeral.

Daniel Varadi, aged 28, was tragically stabbed to death on August 9 in Barnsley. A 21-year-old has been charged with his murder.

She wrote: "The family would like his body to be transfered back to Hungary. It would cost alot of money and we would appreciate every single pound. Thank you everyone.”

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Varadi died as a result of a single stab wound.

Earlier this week Daniel Balazs, 21, of Heelis Street in Barnsley, was charged with his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of four murder investigations launched by South Yorkshire Police within the space of a week.

Roger Leadbeater, 74, was stabbed to death while walking his springer spaniel Max in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 9.

Emma Borowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with his murder and she appeared at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

Stephen Koszyczarski, 60, died on Friday, August 11, two days after being found at a property in Woodseats, Sheffield with a head injury.

Zoe Ryder, 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive in Sheffield, have been charged with his murder and robbery.