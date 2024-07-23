Three arrested after 10-year-old girl mauled by banned breed XL Bully dog in Yorkshire
The child was bitten by an unregistered XL Bully in Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police said.
She remains in hospital as three are arrested in connection to the dog’s actions.
On Monday July 22, officers responded to a property on Belvedere in Balby at 10:15am.
It is reported that the child was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed.
The dog is said to have attacked the child, aggressively ragged their head side and side and bitten their neck, causing serious laceration injuries.
The bleeding was controlled and their injuries are not believing to be life-threatening, police said.
A woman, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and child neglect.
Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.
They have since been released from police custody, the force confirmed.
The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This incident could have had a tragic ending and led to a fatality.
“We continue to urge people to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. Owners need to step up and be responsible, understand your dog, their behaviour and keep everyone safe.”