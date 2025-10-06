Three arrested as man stabbed at York property fights for life in hospital

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a property in York, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a disturbance at the property at around 11pm on Sunday evening (October 5).

On arrival, a man in his 30s was found with serious abdominal injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged 55 and 51, and a woman aged 34, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men aged 55 and 51, and a woman aged 34, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder PIC John Devlin

They remain in police custody at this time.

Officers believe all parties involved are known to each other and that the wider community were not at risk.

Huntington Road has now been reopened following the closure overnight, police confirmed.