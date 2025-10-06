Three arrested as man stabbed at York property fights for life in hospital
Police were called to a disturbance at the property at around 11pm on Sunday evening (October 5).
On arrival, a man in his 30s was found with serious abdominal injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Two men aged 55 and 51, and a woman aged 34, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
They remain in police custody at this time.
Officers believe all parties involved are known to each other and that the wider community were not at risk.
Huntington Road has now been reopened following the closure overnight, police confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.