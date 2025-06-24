Three arrests after police uncover 'chop shop' in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at a garage in Thrybergh, Rotherham, after gathering intelligence linked to stolen cars.
Once inside the unit on Oldgate Lane, officers discovered it had been turned into a chop shop with stolen car parts and engines across the site.
The force said several parts which were suspected to have been stolen were recovered, while vehicle crime specialists will be helping offers to identify the stolen parts.
A 45-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Inspector Carl Goodwin, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "We know the impact car theft can have on people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to track stolen vehicles and dismantle these 'chop shops'.
"I hope this sends out a strong message to those trying to profit from stolen vehicles that we will use all the tools and resources available to crackdown on this kind of criminality."
"Information shared by you - our local communities - is vital in unearthing operations like the one located on Oldgate Lane. Reports from members of the public are useful in helping us paint a better intelligence picture."