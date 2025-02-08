Three children left with horrific injuries after spate of dog attacks across just 48 hours

WARNING: This story contains images which some people may find upsetting.

Three children have been left with horror injuries after a spate of dog attacks in South Yorkshire in just two days.

A 16-year-old girl was rushed to hospital for reconstructive surgery after being mauled by a Cane Corso at a property in Rossington on January 29.

A shocking photo shows a piece of skin hanging off her body and the dog was destroyed at the scene by firearms officers, with permission from the owner.

The Cane Corso is an Italian breed of mastiff.

In nearby Sheffield, a six-year-old girl was left with facial puncture wounds after being attacked by a Pocket Bully at 1.17pm on January 31.

Just five hours later in Thorne, near Doncaster, a seven-year-old boy was mauled by a Pit Bull and suffered puncture wounds.

Both children were taken to hospital and both dogs were seized but they currently remain in police kennels.

South Yorkshire Police say they launched 347 dangerous dog investigations involving children under 15 in 2024.

Injuries sustained by children from dogs in Yorkshire

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: "You are more likely to be bitten within a home by a familiar dog than anywhere else, and children under the age of seven are more likely to be attacked as they are unable to understand a dog's display of warning signs.

"The demand dangerous dogs continue to place on our force is unprecedented and within one 48-hour period we have sadly seen children suffer the painful consequences of dog attacks.

"We are committed to protecting the public and our work with the NHS, organisations and charities continues to prevent attacks and safeguard those in proximity to dogs, but owners must step up, parents must step up.