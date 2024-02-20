Three climate activists to appear in court over protest at Rishi Sunak's family home in Yorkshire
A man and two women are to appear in court charged with criminal damage during a protest at prime minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in Yorkshire.
Demonstrators affiliated to campaign group Greenpeace scaled the roof of Grade II-listed Kirby Sigston Manor, near Northallerton, last August. The house, in Sunak’s Richmond seat, was unoccupied at the time as the prime minister’s family were on holiday in the US.
The protest was against government plans to grant further licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction.
Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexandra Wilson, 32, will appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday.