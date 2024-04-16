Shelby Rodgers was ‘reckless and violent’ in her offending as she stole bottles of Prosecco, tubs of Lurpak and luxury gift sets from the same One Stop shop on the same day during three separate visits spread out over a six-hour period.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The 31-year-old was told she was banned from the store but still continued to steal and on her third and final visit, she attacked a member of staff.

“Rodgers, of HMP New Hall, threw jars of coffee at her victim before kicking and punching her, causing a facial injury.”

Left to right - Andrew Pilkington, Shelby Rodgers and Lee Hamshaw. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

Rodgers pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, assault and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test, with Rodgers jailed for 24 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Andrew Pilkington, 38, was also given a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to five thefts which saw him steal Easter eggs, razor blades and beef roasting joints from various supermarkets across Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The prolific thief hid stolen products in his jacket and in carrier bags as he plundered hundreds of pounds worth of items from the likes of Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury's.

“Pilkington, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 42 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (12 April), with a judge passing a custodial sentence due to his ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’.”

Lee Hamshaw, 42, of Wilberforce Road, Edenthorpe, was also sent to prison after admitting to two thefts at two Tesco stores.

Hamshaw hid five electric toothbrushes worth £390 in his trousers and coat and walked out without paying, with the defendant also caught stealing four bottles of alcohol worth £120 just days earlier.

Both shoplifting offences were caught on CCTV and he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, with Hamshaw jailed for four months at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

Over the past few months, a dedicated retail crime team has been set up to work directly with retailers and recognise patterns of offending among prolific shoplifters in Doncaster.

It has resulted in key information sharing and more stores being encouraged to report incidents of shoplifting, which has seen a number of well-known thieves given immediate custodial sentences.

PC Hazel Smith, who works as part of the team, said: “We have seen the impact caused by shoplifters who think they are above the law.

“Criminals such as Rodgers, Pilkington and Hamshaw are going into stores and stealing high-value items without a single thought for the businesses and the hard-working staff who are forced to challenge them.

“They shouldn't have to deal with this when they go to work, and they definitely shouldn't face violence in the workplace when they ask thieves to put back items they have stolen.