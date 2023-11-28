Four shoplifters have been jailed - including two who walked out of a store with £300 of Lego

CCTV footage shows two shameless shoplifters stealing £300 worth of Lego by hiding them in carry bags at a supermarket self-checkout area.

Yasmin Leech, 34, and Shakita Maximilian, 25, were caught on camera brazenly walking past security staff at an Asda supermarket with their loot. The video shows the pair enter the store in Doncaster, South Yorks, where they both head towards to the kids’ section and pick up several boxes of Lego. They then head to the self-service tills where instead of swiping the items, they shovel them into a set of carrier bags and walk out the door past security staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prolific pair have now been jailed alongside two other well-known shoplifters, Shaun Fitzgerald, 55, and Emma Fraser, 32, for a collective total of 50 weeks. The four, all from Doncaster, were found to have snatched £1,400 worth of products from shops across the city.

Leech was convicted of one theft and sentenced to ten weeks imprisonment. Maximilian was convicted of plundering £60 worth of box sets from HMV, £151 worth of food from a One Stop shop and two t-shirts from JD Sports. She was later given 16 weeks jail.

Fraser was convicted of 12 thefts after stealing over £500 worth of items from Co-Op, One Stop and a pharmacy and was also given 16 weeks in jail Fitzgerald was jailed for eight weeks after he stole £70 worth of meat and chocolate from a Tesco store by hiding the items under his coat.