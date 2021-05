The Wildlife and Rural Crime team said a hunting with dogs offence had been recorded after three lurcher type dogs killed the deer at Huddersfield Golf Club, Fixby at around 4pm on May 7.

The dogs differed in colour - two were beige and one dark tan, police said.

Police are now appealing to trace a white man aged over 50 with a bald/shaven head seen in the area.