Three men 20, 35 and 37, jailed after attacking police officers during rioting in Hull

Three thugs have been jailed after attacking police officers during rioting in Hull.

Christopher Douglas, 35, was handed a sentence of two years and eight months in jail at Hull Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

He was caught on CCTV in Hull city centre on 3 August throwing items at police officers, pushing officers, shouting and acting aggressively as part of a large group.

At one point he was seen waving a stolen police shield above his head. He was arrested at his home three days later.

from left: Andrew Stewart, Brandon Kirkwood, and Christopher Douglas

Douglas was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order that includes not congregating in groups in public places and not covering his face in public except for medical reasons.

Andrew Stewart, 37, was sentenced on Friday to two years and six months at the same court.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing at Hull Magistrates.

During the disturbances, he was seen pushing a burning waste bin towards police officers and throwing missiles at them.

Brandon Kirkwood, 20, was also jailed for two years and six months for violent disorder after pleading guilty to pushing a large bin, along with others, at police officers in Hull city centre on 3 August.

Jonathan Storer, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside said: “The sentences of immediate imprisonment are a lesson for anyone considering taking part in unrest.

“The CPS will ensure the full force of the law is levelled at those committing crimes, either in person or online.

“We will ensure that these cases are robustly prosecuted with charges that reflect the violence, chaos and unrest that those responsible have wreaked on our communities.

“We’ve been extremely clear; we stand ready to secure convictions against anyone found to have broken the law.