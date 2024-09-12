Three men arrested from Yorkshire homes in child sexual abuse investigation
The men, aged 39, 38 and 38, were arrested from addresses in Halifax on Wednesday, September 11 according to police.
They have since been released on bail.
The investigation relates to allegations of sexual abuse against one female victim in Calderdale between 2006 and 2008.
Detective Chief Inspector Clare Smith, of Calderdale District, said: “We are committed to tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse. It is an abhorrent crime which affects the most vulnerable in our society.
“These arrests follow a comprehensive investigation by the Calderdale Non-Recent Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Unit.
“West Yorkshire Police has significant experience in investigating recent and non-recent child sexual exploitation and has worked with the Crown Prosecution to bring a number of successful prosecutions in recent years.
“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of child sexual abuse or exploitation or who has any information about potential victims or perpetrators to please report it so that it can be investigated, and the victim safeguarded.”