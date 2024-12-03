Three men charged as £5million of cocaine seized after car stopped at A1 Scotch Corner

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 13:16 BST
Three men have been charged with drugs offences after officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) seized almost 50 kilos of suspected cocaine – with an estimated street value of £5 million.

YHROCU officers, assisted by West Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police, stopped a vehicle on the A1(M) at Scotch Corner at around 9am on Saturday November 30.

Approximately 24 kilos of what is believed to be cocaine was recovered and one man was arrested, police said.

Further searches of a property in the Easingwold area of North Yorkshire resulted in approximately 25 kilos of suspected cocaine being recovered and two further males arrested.

Cy Suddick, 31, of Henfield Way, Easingwold, North Yorkshire, is charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Oliver Duncan, 20, of Beechburn Crescent, Roby, Merseyside, is charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Kevin Robinson, 49, of Childwall Lane, Roby, Merseyside, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All three were remanded to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Monday December 2 where they were further remanded to appear before Leeds Crown Court on January 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “The YHROCU takes a firm stand against organised crime with a renewed focus on dismantling the drug supply networks that bring misery to our communities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of those communities.”

